Russian President, Pakistan Prime Minister reportedly soon to visit China; moves highlight China’s growing global influence: Chinese expert

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are reportedly planning visits to China. As of press time, however, the Global Times has not seen any confirmation from the Chinese Foreign Ministry regarding the visits. Observers noted that a new wave of high-level visits to China is underway, and with China's rising strength and global influence, countries are increasingly seeking closer engagement, recognizing its development opportunities and major-power role.Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China will take place in the very near future, and the date will be announced soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing, Russian media outlet TASS reported on Thursday."This visit is being prepared. It can be said that the preparation has already been completed — we are just adding the final touches. It will take place in the very near future," Peskov said in reply to a question about whether there is now clarity regarding the dates of Putin's visit to China.Speaking at a previous press conference, Putin described cooperation between states like China and Russia as "undoubtedly a factor of deterrence and stability" in global affairs, said the Xinhua News Agency on May 10. He noted that China is Russia's largest trade and economic partner, adding that bilateral trade diversification continues through high-tech industries, which is very important.Regarding the remarks by Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun also responded during a press conference on Monday by saying that China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era.This year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination, the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and the first year of the China-Russia Years of Education, which provides fresh opportunities for further advancing the China-Russia relationship, Guo said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov paid an official visit to China on April 14 and 15. During his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Lavrov said Russia is willing to work with China to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.Zhang Hong, research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that Putin's earlier remarks, in his view, underscore how China-Russia ties inject stability into a turbulent international landscape.In addition to Putin's announced upcoming visit, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake a three-day visit to China, starting May 23, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday, Pakistani media Dawn reported.According to Dawn, speaking at a ceremony, Ishaq Dar underscored that Pakistan and China were taking "another significant step towards innovation, digital connectivity and the economy of the future as our partnership enters a new phase in the digital age."He remarked that the Pakistan-China friendship was "not ordinary diplomacy", per the report."It is a relationship tested by time and strengthened by trust […] from the Karakoram Highway, carved through some of the most difficult terrain in the world, to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which transformed Pakistan's energy and connectivity landscape," he continued, Dawn reported.Earlier, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's visit to China, which ran from April 25 to May 1, included stops in Hunan and Hainan provinces, Xinhua News Agency reported."Frequent high-level visits underscore the uniqueness of China-Pakistan ties, Pakistan's diplomatic agility amid global turbulence, and China's facilitation of cooperation and strategic alignment, advancing a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future," Zhu Yongbiao, director of the Center for Afghanistan Studies at Lanzhou University, told the Global Times on Thursday.Commenting on the recent surge of high-level visits to China, two experts expressed similar views. Zhu noted that China's growing influence in global governance, development, and economic cooperation are prompting countries to seek closer engagement, reflecting recognition of China's development opportunities and major-power role.In an era marked by uncertainties in the world, China has become a key stabilizer, offering peace, win-win cooperation, and constructive contributions amid international uncertainty—explaining why countries are increasingly drawn to engage with Beijing, both experts stressed.