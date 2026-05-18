FM denounces Lai’s claims on US non-support for ‘Taiwan independence’ as attempt to cover up truth

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked for comment on Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's social media response to the US' statement of not supporting "Taiwan independence," in which Lai claimed that Taiwan is a guardian of peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and the region, and that the "Republic of China" is a sovereign and independent democratic state with no issue of "Taiwan independence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Monday that Lai's far‑fetched claims are a transparent attempt to cover up the truth, laying bare once again his stubborn nature and ulterior motive of pursuing separatist activities for "Taiwan independence."Guo said there is only one China in the world. Taiwan has never been a country, nor will it ever be one in the future. The Chinese mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China, which is the true reality across the Taiwan Straits, Guo added.The Democratic Progressive Party authorities have kept colluding with external forces to engage in separatist provocations for "Taiwan independence" and attempt to internationalize the Taiwan question, said Guo, adding that they are the biggest saboteur of the cross‑Straits reality and the primary source of turbulence undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits."Taiwan independence" is fundamentally incompatible with cross‑Straits peace. Opposing "Taiwan independence" is an inherent requirement of upholding the one‑China principle, Guo said. Seeking independence by leaning on external forces or by military means is nothing but a futile delusion, he added.Global Times