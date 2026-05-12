China opposes and condemns Paraguayan President’s actions concerning Taiwan region, urges Paraguayan government to recognize one-China principle: FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked to comment on Paraguayan President Santiago Pena's visit to Taiwan island from May 7 to 10, during which he met with Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te on May 8 and signed multiple so-called "cooperation agreements," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the relevant actions taken by the Paraguayan side.There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a prevailing consensus of the international community. For a long time, people from various sectors in Paraguay have continuously voiced strong calls for developing relations with China, Guo said.Guo mentioned that according to public opinion polls conducted in Paraguay, nearly 90 percent of the Paraguayan people support the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Paraguay. This fully demonstrates that establishing diplomatic ties with China serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the Paraguayan people, while colluding with the Taiwan authorities runs counter to the will of the people.Guo noted that certain political figures in Paraguay have turned a deaf ear to the facts. Defying the prevailing trend of the international community, they openly visited Taiwan island, endorsed separatist forces such as Lai Ching-te, and willingly acted as pawns of "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. Whether they are truly acting in the interests of the Paraguayan people or pursuing ulterior motives is something any clear-eyed observer can see.We urge the Paraguayan government to change course as soon as possible, recognize the broader trend of the times, heed the will of the people, and make the correct political decision to recognize the one-China principle. The wheel of history waits for no country. Going against the one-China principle will only isolate itself from the international community, Guo said.Global Times