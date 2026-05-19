Poll shows willingness among younger generation to further strengthen China-Russia exchanges: FM responds to survey showing over 80% of youths endorse friendly relations

Guo Jiakun

In response to media inquiry over a recent poll showing that more than 80 percent of Chinese and Russian young respondents believe that China-Russia relations are friendly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday that the survey results reflect the friendly public sentiment between the two countries, particularly the positive willingness of the younger generation to further strengthen exchanges. It also demonstrates the high level of China-Russia relations.According to media report, the survey was jointly conducted by the Chinese and Russian sides of the Council of Education under the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development on the occasion of the launch of the "China-Russia Year of Education". It was carried out from late April to early May 2026 by the Global Opinion Research Center at Renmin University of China and a Russian partner organization, using an online survey of young people aged 18 to 35 in China and Russia.Released on Friday at Renmin University of China, the findings noted that 87.5 percent of Russian youth and 85.5 percent of Chinese youth view China-Russia relations as friendly."Russian President Putin will begin his state visit to China today. We believe that under the strategic guidance of two leaders, the friendship between China and Russia across generations will take deeper root in the hearts of the people," Guo said.The youth of both countries will also join hands to pool their youthful strength, injecting vitality into the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, the spokesperson noted.Global Times