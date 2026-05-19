China urges US to immediately end blockade against Cuba and all forms of coercion and pressure: FM on Cuban president’s remarks regarding US military threat

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has consistently opposed illegal unilateral sanctions lacking basis in international law, firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and urges the US to immediately end its blockade against Cuba and all forms of coercion and pressure, and stop infringing upon the Cuban people's rights to survival and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Tuesday.These remarks were made when asked to comment on reports that Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel posted on social media on Monday that Cuba is facing threats of military aggression from the US and that the threat itself constitutes an international crime, warning that if carried out, it would trigger bloodshed and undermine regional peace. The Cuban president also stressed that Cuba has no intention of aggression against any country, including the US, but is suffering multidimensional aggression from Washington and therefore possesses the legitimate right to self-defense. Also on Monday, the US Department of the Treasury imposed a new round of sanctions on nine individuals linked to Cuba's intelligence agency.Global Times