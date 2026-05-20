Mainland spokesperson responds to question regarding possibility of more cross-Straits exchanges after China-US summit

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

When asked to comment on remarks made by Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te that there is currently no “Taiwan independence issue” and whether it’s possible for the two sides across the Taiwan Straits to ease tensions by “shelving disputes” and promote more exchanges and cooperation following the China-US summit, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said that Lai stubbornly adheres to the separatist stance of “Taiwan independence,” constantly repackaging and hyping up the new “two-state” theory, and doing everything possible to obstruct cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation. Zhu said Lai is a “destroyer of cross-Straits peace,” a “creator of Taiwan Straits crises,” and a “betrayer of Taiwan public opinion.”