CHINA / POLITICS
Lai’s ‘five-point statement’ fully exposes true nature of being outwardly aggressive but inwardly weak, his cunning, despicable character: mainland spokesperson
By Global Times Published: May 20, 2026 12:17 PM
Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council




When asked to comment on Lai Ching-te’s post about so-called “five-point statement” on Facebook on May 17, claiming that “Taiwan is the defender of the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and the region, while the Chinese mainland is the root cause of regional instability and changes to the status quo,” and once again promoting the claim that the two sides of the Straits “do not belong to each other,” Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that Lai’s claims are filled with lies and deception, hostility and confrontation, as well as bias and arrogance, disregarding the international community’s opposition to “Taiwan independence.” 

Lai’s claims amounted to self-deception and empty posturing, and sought to mislead the residents of Taiwan and deceive international public opinion, fully exposing his true nature of being outwardly aggressive but inwardly weak, as well as his cunning and despicable character, Zhu stated.

Since taking office, Lai has stubbornly adhered to his separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," advocating the so-called "mutual non-subordination" between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits, inciting cross-Straits confrontation, and constantly engaging in provocative actions aimed at "independence." He is a destroyer of the status quo in the Taiwan Straits and the biggest source of instability for peace and stability, Zhu said.

While aggressively promoting separatist rhetoric, he has also sought to obstruct and undermine cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation. These actions have met firm opposition from compatriots on both sides of the Straits as well as the international community, and are doomed to fail, Zhu said.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory; this reflects the true status quo across the Taiwan Straits, Zhu said. The future of Taiwan can only and must be decided by all Chinese people, including the 23 million residents in Taiwan, together with the more than 1.4 billion people in mainland. No matter what Lai says or does, he cannot change the historical and legal fact that Taiwan is part of China, nor can he stop the historical trend toward national reunification, which is inevitable, the spokesperson stated.


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