CHINA / POLITICS
Lai’s ‘incompetence in governance, expertise in infighting’ seriously deviates from mainstream public opinion on island: mainland spokesperson on impeachment motion against Lai
By Global Times Published: May 20, 2026 11:41 AM
Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council



Since taking office two years ago, Lai Ching-te has stubbornly adhered to a “Taiwan independence” separatist stance, disregarded the well-being of residents on the island, single-mindedly pursued political self-interest, incited cross-Straits confrontation, undermined cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation, and unscrupulously “sold out Taiwan,” said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press briefing on Wednesday. She made the remarks in response to a question regarding the vote on an impeachment motion against Lai on Monday. 

“Abusing the judiciary to suppress and persecute political opponents, wantonly trampling on democracy, and engaging in ‘green terror’ and creating a ‘chilling effect,’ Lai’s actions demonstrate incompetence in governance but expertise in internal political infighting, and have seriously deviated from mainstream public opinion on the island,” the spokesperson said, noting that the impeachment motion fully reflects the strong dissatisfaction and condemnation among Taiwan residents over Lai’s actions.

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