DPP authorities cling to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism while resorting to wordplay to deceive people on island and intl community: Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council Photo: VCG

While the DPP authorities refuse to acknowledge that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China, stubbornly cling to the separatist stance of seeking "Taiwan independence" and keep making provocative moves for separatist purposes, they also resort to wordplay to deceive people on the island and the international community in a bid to cover up their true nature, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday.Zhu made the remarks when asked to comment that following the China-US summit, Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te first claimed that “Taiwan independence” means Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China and that the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other, yet on the same day he claimed there is no “Taiwan independence issue.”Zhu stressed that there is only one China in the world, and both the mainland and Taiwan island belong to one China. Taiwan has never been a country, and this is the genuine status quo across the Taiwan Straits. Realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the shared aspiration of all Chinese people, an irresistible general trend, a righteous cause and the will of the people that no individual or force can hold back."Taiwan independence" and cross-Straits peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. Only when the DPP authorities truly completely abandon separatist stances, cease all provocative acts for “Taiwan independence” and return to the political foundation of the 1992 Consensus, can cross-Straits peace and stability truly be safeguarded and cross-Strait relations can be improved and developed, Zhu said.Global Times