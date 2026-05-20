New vision of China-US relations clarifies direction for two countries to properly manage differences on Taiwan question: spokesperson

Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

When asked about whether the new vision of building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability reached following the China-US summit would affect mainland's Taiwan-related work, and about the mainland's expectations for future cross-Straits relations, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that the vision provides strategic guidance for bilateral ties over the next three years and beyond, which has been welcomed by the peoples of both countries and the international community, and also clarifies the direction for properly managing differences on the Taiwan question. Building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability is not a slogan. It means actions in the same direction.The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests and is the most important issue in China-US relations, one that affects the overall situation, Zhu said. To properly understand and implement the new vision of China-US relations, it is essential to firmly safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, which represents the biggest common denominator between China and the US. "Taiwan independence" and cross-Straits peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, and the US side must exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question."We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and to firmly oppose and refrain from supporting or condoning 'Taiwan independence,' taking concrete actions to help maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits," Zhu added."We will fully implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping's important remarks, firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, resolutely oppose 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities, deepen cross-Straits exchanges and integrated development, promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, and advance the cause of national reunification," Zhu said."We also hope that the vast majority of Taiwan compatriots will clearly recognize the extreme danger and harm posed by the Lai Ching-te authorities' pursuit of 'independence' and provocation for conflict, and will join us in firmly safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, working together to create a brighter future for national reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," the spokesperson added.Global Times