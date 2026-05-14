Chinese FM spokesperson elaborates on new positioning in China-US relations

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China stands ready to work with the US to translate the new vision into actions in the same direction and jointly work for a steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.A Reuters reporter said that President Xi talked about a new positioning in ties with the US and also he said both leaders agree that building a constructive and strategically stable relation will guide ties in the next three years and beyond. The reporter asked if the spokesperson could elaborate on the new positioning in ties.President Xi Jinping and President Trump held talks this morning. Both sides agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability. This will provide strategic guidance for China-US relations over the next three years and beyond, Guo said."Constructive strategic stability" means positive stability with cooperation as the mainstay, healthy stability with competition within proper limits, constant stability with manageable differences, and lasting stability with expectable peace, Guo noted.In response to a second question about Taiwan question mentioned by the Chinese leader, Guo said that President Xi Jinping noted during the talks with President Trump, the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy."Taiwan independence" and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water. Safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between China and the US. The US side must exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan question, Guo said.