China stands ready to work with Serbia to take President Vucic’s visit as opportunity to consolidate ironclad friendship: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked to introduce the arrangements for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's upcoming visit to China, China's expectations for the visit and how China views ties with Serbia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that Serbia is the first European country to build with China a community with a shared future in the new era, and an important partner of China in Southeast Europe. It will be President Vucic's first state visit to China.Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Serbia relations have maintained high-level development in recent years. The two sides firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, enjoy solid political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation outcomes, close multilateral coordination and vibrant people-to-people exchanges, Guo told a regular press conference.China stands ready to work with Serbia to take President Vucic's visit as an opportunity to consolidate ironclad friendship, expand practical cooperation, enrich cultural and people-to-people exchanges, strengthen multilateral coordination, and strive for more tangible achievements in building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, bringing benefits to the people of both countries, Guo said.Global Times