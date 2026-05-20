‘Export to China’ series signals new import opportunities, need for collaboration

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

A selection of more than 300 imported products, from Russian peony shrimp and Sri Lankan black tea to Bulgarian rose skin care products, reportedly converged in Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, as part of China's "Big Market for All: Export to China" series.The event provided a close-up view of China's evolving import market, highlighting the diversity of products and the growing sophistication of domestic consumer demand beyond what headline trade figures alone can reveal.State broadcaster CCTV News reported on Wednesday that the Suzhou stage of the "Export to China" series runs alongside the upcoming APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. The series is designed to connect Chinese buyers with international suppliers, creating channels that facilitate the entry of high-quality imports while reaching local consumers, making China a preferred export destination for more countries and regions.In February, China launched the first event of its 2026 "Export to China" series in Beijing. Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said that hosting the series is a proactive move by China to expand self-initiated opening-up, actively increase imports and promote more balanced trade development.Global trade is facing persistent pressures from rising protectionism, with some economists pointing to slower economic growth and increasing geopolitical fragmentation as additional challenges. In this context, promoting open markets and trade liberalization is becoming increasingly important.In recent years, China has taken steps in this direction, creating new opportunities for APEC economies and the wider region. Expanding efforts by other economies to promote trade liberalization could unlock broader benefits for international trade.According to a December report by the People's Daily, China remains the world's second-largest consumer market, the largest online retail market, and the largest trader of goods globally. Its import market offers substantial opportunities that are expanding rapidly. While some Western economies turn to protectionist measures, adding uncertainty to global trade, China's import market continues to broaden and evolve. The country is steadily stepping up efforts to open its markets, increase imports, and share the opportunities of its vast consumer base with the rest of the world.Considerable efforts are under way to expand China's import market. Beyond the "Export to China" series, import expos offer another illustration. In November 2025, the 8th China International Import Expo was held in Shanghai. More than 4,100 overseas companies participated, setting a new record in scale. The event highlighted the vitality and dynamism of China's enormous market and demonstrated how China continues to share development opportunities with the world. According to official data, multiple indicators, including transaction volume and visitor attendance, hit record highs.China's consumer market is expanding at a fast pace. Shoppers are placing greater emphasis on experiential and emotional consumption, showing increasing receptiveness to digital business models, and sustaining strong demand for higher-quality goods and services. These evolving consumption patterns are continuously creating opportunities for imports. China's ongoing high-level opening-up and further steps toward trade liberalization both reflect and support this trend.In March, the Hangzhou stage of the "Export to China" series was held in the Chinese city known for its highly developed e-commerce sector.During the event, many institutions introduced support measures for online sales channels. A new consumption model featuring "cross-border e-commerce import flash sales" was also launched.China is increasingly adopting innovative business models driven by the internet and digital commerce. Models combining bonded warehouse operations with livestreaming sales are enabling more overseas exporters to seize opportunities created by the Chinese market. For example, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency last September, the shelves of the bonded logistics center in Shanghai's Hongqiao International Central Business District were filled with imported products sourced from around the world. At a livestream sales base there, foreign livestream hosts promoted a variety of products, including Ethiopian coffee, through e-commerce broadcasts. After consumers placed orders, products could arrive at their doorsteps in as little as two hours.Beyond China, new technologies and emerging trends are also reshaping international trade. This makes it important for economies to engage with one another, strengthening cooperation.Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, said at a recent press briefing that China will engage in in-depth discussions with APEC economies on measures to expand cooperation in emerging areas such as digital and green industries.In the bustling markets of Suzhou, the "Export to China" series provides a tangible perspective on China's market-opening efforts. Expanding such cooperation is both advantageous and increasingly necessary.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn