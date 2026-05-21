China and US jointly crack transnational criminal case; suspect arrested

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China and the US have jointly cracked a transnational case involving the trafficking of new psychoactive substances, with police in North China's Tianjin arresting a suspect surnamed Gong based on clues provided by the US side, CCTV News reported on Thursday citing China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS). The successful resolution of the case highlights the institutionalized cooperation mechanism between the two countries in counternarcotics law enforcement, and marks another concrete achievement in their coordinated efforts to combat cross-border crime.In February 2026, based on leads provided by the US side, police in Tianjin arrested Gong. Earlier, US authorities had already arrested an American suspect connected to the same drug-related case in the state of Georgia, CCTV reported on Thursday.Since 2024, the narcotics control bureau of China’s MPS and the US Drug Enforcement Administration have jointly investigated the transnational case, CCTV News reported on Thursday.The resolution of the case demonstrates the firm stance of the law enforcement agencies of both countries in showing absolutely no tolerance toward drug-related criminal activities and associated transnational crimes, per the report.Global Times