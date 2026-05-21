China firmly opposes US official exchanges with Taiwan region, arms sales to island, says FM over Trump claiming he will talk to Lai

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China firmly opposes official exchanges between the US and China's Taiwan region, and firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan region. This position is consistent, clear and firm, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday in response to a media inquiry that US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that he will talk to Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te about a possible arms sale while Lai said on Thursday that he would be happy to speak with Trump.China urges the US to implement the important consensus reached at the China-US summit, honor its commitments and statements, handle the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence, stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and take concrete actions to safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits as well as the stable development momentum of China-US relations, Guo said.Global Times