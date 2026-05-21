China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty, dignity: Chinese FM on Cuba’s rejection of US accusations against Raul Castro

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked about China's position regarding the Cuban government's rejection of recent US accusations against Cuban leader Raul Castro, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that China consistently firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, opposes the abuse of judicial means, and opposes external forces exerting pressure on Cuba under any pretext.The US should stop wielding the sticks of sanctions and judicial measures against Cuba, and stop resorting to threats of force, the spokesperson said, adding that China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity, and opposing external interference.Global Times