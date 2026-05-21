China-Sweden cooperation is powering greener cities for harmonious future

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

In May, wandering through the bustling exhibition halls of the China Beijing International High-Tech Expo, my steps were drawn to a lively crowd gathered at one quiet booth in the corner.The booth belongs to Envac, a Sweden-based multinational company. The firm, which specializes in household waste collection and management, was not showcasing fancy high-tech gadgets but telling a compelling story: It was bringing the mature waste management philosophy of Stockholm's Royal Seaport to residential communities within the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center. This innovative model allows residents to dispose of waste into dedicated chutes, and instead of being "transported away," the waste is "suctioned away." Utilizing an underground closed pneumatic pipeline system traveling at a speed of up to 70 kilometers per hour, the waste moves swiftly from each floor to a centralized collection station far away. The entire process requires no manual handling, has no open exposure, and produces no unpleasant odors at all.Curious visitors craned their necks to watch the simulation demonstration. Many took photos with their smartphones to record this futuristic scene, while industry insiders and journalists jotted down key details and sketched simple flow diagrams in their notebooks. Whispers of discussion spread among the crowd as everyone couldn't help but imagine: Isn't this the green city of the future we have long expected? Rubbish silently vanishes into hidden underground pipelines, and modern cities gain fresher, cleaner breathing space.Many visitors also spontaneously linked this sleek Swedish eco-design concept with Beijing's ongoing urban green upgrades, envisioning Nordic low-carbon wisdom blending perfectly into the daily life of Chinese megacities.As a Chinese journalist covering the expo, I stood among the crowd, feeling their sincere longing for an eco-friendly future. I found practical cross-border cooperation far more touching than empty slogans.These "concept-to-practice" examples are not isolated cases; public reports indicate that the integration of Swedish green technologies with Chinese urban scenarios has already yielded abundant tangible results.For instance, as early as July 3, 2010, the Wuxi government in East China's Jiangsu Province signed an agreement with the Swedish department for the environment to build a Sino-Swedish Low-Carbon Eco-City, marking the first of its kind in eastern China. This pilot project systematically advances low-carbon development through seven core initiatives: green energy, green mobility, green buildings, green urban utilities, green neighborhoods, green industries, and green culture. It has emerged as a leading modern low-carbon demonstration city in China.The depth of China-Sweden green cooperation rests on high strategic alignment and precise complementarity of resources. China's green transition is guided by its "dual carbon" goals, which aim to build a "Beautiful China." Meanwhile, Sweden, through its Climate Act and Climate Policy Framework, has set an ambitious target: to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 at the latest. This alignment reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development.In terms of dual empowerment, Sweden excels in precision. It possesses mature technologies, stringent standards, and refined governance experience in waste sorting, biogas upgrading, passive building energy efficiency, and low-carbon electric mobility. These strengths enable Sweden to address the detailed challenges associated with the green transition.Conversely, China's strength lies in scale; it has the world's most complete industrial chain, a massive market, and diverse application scenarios, allowing it to scale cutting-edge technologies from laboratories to mass deployment effectively.The eye-catching Envac waste suction system showcased at the Beijing expo is a prime example of such win-win integration.Looking ahead, the grand blueprint for global green low-carbon cities is becoming increasingly clear and tangible: Silent underground pipelines carry away urban domestic waste, endless clean energy steadily powers all urban operations, scientific circular economic models greatly reduce unnecessary resource waste, and eco-friendly low-carbon concepts quietly integrate into the daily lives of ordinary people.Recalling the bustling scene I witnessed at the Beijing High-Tech Expo days ago, visitors' eager expectations for a Swedish future ecological space reflect the most genuine public aspiration for harmonious urban development.This dynamic interaction exemplifies the comprehensive China-Sweden green partnership: transcending geographical differences, joining hands to address contemporary challenges, and injecting sustained momentum into global green governance through dual empowerment, together writing a promising future of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.The author is a chief reporter with the Global Times. The article is originally published on Swedish media outlet The Nordic Times. huyuwei@globaltimes.com.cn