Chinese scientists develop wearable robot to help children with severe muscular atrophy regain muscle growth

Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

Chinese scientists have developed a wearable rehabilitation robot that may help children with severe muscular atrophy regain muscle growth through scientific physical training, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.The research findings were published on May 20 in the international academic journal Nature.The loss of motor function caused by neurological and muscular degeneration is a global medical challenge. The research team led by Feng Yanggang, an associate professor from Beihang University, has developed a wearable rehabilitation robot weighing only 96 grams, which can be worn on the knees of child patients with neurological and muscular degeneration to assist them undergo neuromuscular recovery training.Instead of assisting movement directly, the robot applies precise adaptive resistance to help reactivate dormant nerves and muscles in children with severe muscular atrophy.The device precisely applies resistance to maximize muscle activation, stimulating full-body engagement and potentially supporting spinal and neural recovery, according to Feng.According to the research team, six children with severe conditions who had lost the ability to stand regained muscle growth and were able to slowly stand independently after training with the device in recent clinical trials.According to Feng, the clinical trial results have demonstrated that physical rehabilitation can benefit patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy.Global Times