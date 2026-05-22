CHINA / SOCIETY
Drones on display
By VCG Published: May 23, 2026 12:11 AM
Visitors tour the DJI exhibition booth during the World Drone Congress (DWC) in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photo：VCG

Visitors tour the DJI exhibition booth during the World Drone Congress (DWC) in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photo：VCG




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