Drones on display

Visitors tour the DJI exhibition booth during the World Drone Congress (DWC) in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. Photo：VCG
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An exhibition exposing atrocities committed by the Japanese military during its invasion of China in World War II ...