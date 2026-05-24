Serbian President arrives in Beijing for five-day state visit to China: Xinhua







Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Beijing on Sunday, beginning his five-day state visit to China, the Xinhua News Agency reported around noon on Sunday.Vucic will pay a state visit to China from May 24 to 28, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday, according to Xinhua.Serbia is the first European country to jointly build a community with a shared future for the new era with China, and is an important partner of China in Southeast Europe. This visit marks Vucic's first state visit to China, Xinhua reported.China stands ready to work with Serbia to build on the momentum of the visit to consolidate our iron-clad friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, enrich people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen coordination on multilateral affairs, and strive for more tangible outcomes in building our community with a shared future for the new era to deliver for both peoples, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday.Global Times