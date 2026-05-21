Serbian President Vucic to pay his first state visit to China; bilateral cooperation hailed as ‘model’

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic File Photo: VCG

When asked to introduce the program of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's upcoming visit to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that this will be President Vucic's first state visit to China. Under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries, China-Serbia relations have been moving forward on a high level in recent years, he added.The two sides have firmly supported each other's core interests and major concerns, cemented political mutual trust, achieved fruitful cooperation, maintained close coordination on multilateral affairs, and enjoyed booming people-to-people exchanges, Guo said at a regular press conference.Earlier the same day prior to Guo's remarks, a spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry announced that Vucic will pay a state visit to China from May 24 to 28.A Chinese expert said that relations between China and Serbia serve as a model in China-Europe relations, setting a sound example for cooperation among Global South countries to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.Vucic described on Wednesday that his trip to Beijing will undoubtedly be "the most significant visit in my political career," according to his official Instagram account.Vucic's remarks reflect his emphasis on and expectations for this visit, his high attention to China-Serbia relations, as well as his resolve to place China-Serbia relations in a prominent position in Serbia's diplomatic framework and the pattern of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Dong Yifan, an associate researcher at the Institute of Country and Regional Studies at Beijing Language and Culture University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.On Tuesday, during a meeting between Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Duric and Ambassador Li, Duric expressed his belief that this visit at the highest state level will have historical significance for Serbia and that it will give a strong impetus to the further strengthening of the extraordinary strategic relations and even closer and more fruitful cooperation between Serbia and China in a large number of areas, according to the official website of Serbian government.Serbia is China's first comprehensive strategic partner in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2025, bilateral trade volume between China and Serbia reached $6.49 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent, of which China's export volume was $4.13 billion and import volume was $2.36 billion, according to data from China's Foreign Ministry.Dong said Vucic's visit is expected to provide an opportunity to promote deeper cooperation between the two sides and expand new growth drivers, especially in areas such as green development, digital economy and transportation.China and Serbia are also expected to voice fair and rational opinions on major international and regional issues, convey their consensus and solutions, and make positive contributions to addressing and resolving major international issues and challenges, the expert added.China stands ready to work with Serbia to build on the momentum of the visit to consolidate the iron-clad friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, enrich people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen coordination on multilateral affairs, and strive for more tangible outcomes in building a community with a shared future for the new era to deliver for both peoples, Guo said.