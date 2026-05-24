Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

In the complex calculus of global diplomacy, influence is often measured in billions of dollars, projects like deep-water ports and critical mineral rights. Yet, occasionally, it is better measured in something far more elemental: a bag of rice.Recently, Deng Ze, the widow of Yuan Longping, a globally renowned agronomist known as the "father of hybrid rice," was presented with a symbolic gift: a bag of rice harvested in Guinea, adorned with both nations' flags and a handwritten note in French from Guinea's Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah: This bag of rice is the perfect symbol of cooperation between our two countries.At that time, the fifth anniversary of Professor Yuan's passing is approaching.It would be a mistake for policymakers in Washington and Brussels to dismiss this as mere sentimental propaganda. Rice symbolizes a meaningful and shared aspect of Chinese foreign policy: agricultural diplomacy, fostering cooperation and mutual understanding.For years, the Western narrative on Beijing's engagement with the Global South has centered on the "debt-trap" thesis, emphasizing grand infrastructure projects like the Belt and Road. Meanwhile, China has been quietly addressing African food security through agricultural diplomacy, a less visible but impactful strategy.In the West African nation of Guinea, the impactful presence of Chinese agronomic assistance has played a pivotal role in a remarkable agricultural transformation. This collaborative effort has culminated in the establishment of the continent's most expansive and impressive hybrid rice demonstration park. This significant undertaking has not only showcased the potential of advanced agricultural techniques but also yielded extraordinary productivity gains.Specifically, the hybrid rice cultivated in this park has achieved impressive yields, consistently reaching 6 tons per hectare. This figure is particularly noteworthy compared to traditional local rice varieties, which typically yield only a third as much, highlighting a dramatic increase in efficiency and output.The substantial improvement in harvest serves as a concrete and undeniable demonstration of the tangible agricultural progress being made in the region, directly attributable to the implementation of these innovative farming practices and sustained support from Chinese agricultural expertise. This success story underscores the profound positive impact that international agricultural cooperation can have on food security and economic development within African nations.In Chad, the introduction of high-yield rice cultivation techniques has shifted the national conversation from mere subsistence to the prospect of self-sufficiency and even export revenues.This is not the traditional Western model of food aid, which often involves shipping surplus grain during crises, inadvertently undercutting local farmers.Instead, it is a localized transfer of technology and capacity building. By exporting the very agricultural breakthroughs that allowed China to feed its own vast population, Beijing offers a credible and practical development model that African leaders can trust and relate to.When a foreign partner helps triple a farmer's crop yield, the resulting goodwill is more enduring and rooted than the impact of a new highway, fostering lasting relationships and influence.This approach meticulously constructs a compelling, influential narrative deeply rooted in the concept of South-South solidarity. This meticulously crafted storyline poses a formidable challenge for Western nations to dismantle or effectively refute. Their customary tactics, such as delivering abstract lectures and theoretical discourses on the principles of democratic governance or issuing solemn warnings regarding the potential perils of strategic dependence on other powers, prove remarkably ineffective against the weight of this robust and unified front. The inherent strength of this developing narrative lies in its practical demonstrations of mutual support and shared developmental goals among nations of the Global South, thereby rendering the West's more generalized and often perceived as hypocritical arguments largely moot and unpersuasive in comparison.As geopolitical competition intensifies over the African continent, influence cannot be won by smearing Chinese loans. It must be earned by offering credible, tangible solutions to the everyday existential challenges faced by developing nations.A single bag of hybrid rice, light as it may be after crossing vast oceans, carries an important message about China's approach to global engagement: building sincere friendships is far more important than pursuing dominance. This people-centered vision brings lasting strength to Global South cooperation.