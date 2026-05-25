Chinese FM urges all parties to practice genuine multilateralism after review conference of nuclear non-proliferation ends without outcome document

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was held against the backdrop of serious damage to global strategic balance and stability, and the increasing politicization, bloc confrontation, and fragmentation of the multilateral arms control process, and the failure to reach consensus on an outcome document is regrettable, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday, when asked to comment on the meeting's inability to adopt an outcome document reportedly due to disagreements between the US and Iran.China believes that the Treaty remains the cornerstone of the international nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament system and an indispensable pillar of the post-war international security architecture. Continuing to firmly support the Treaty's purposes and objectives is in the interest of all contracting parties. China attaches great importance to the role of the treaty and supports upholding its universality, effectiveness, and authority, Mao said.Mao noted that the Chinese delegation participated constructively in the work of the Review Conference in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation.China urges all States parties to practice genuine multilateralism, uphold the concept of common security, strive to improve the international and regional security environment, earnestly safeguard global strategic stability, eliminate the root causes of nuclear weapons proliferation, create more favorable conditions, advance the nuclear disarmament process in an orderly manner, peacefully resolve hotspot issues of nuclear non-proliferation through dialogue and negotiation, earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and give full play to the contemporary role of the Treaty in serving peace and development, the Chinese spokesperson said.Global Times