Door to dialogue should not be shut again once opened: Chinese FM on US-Iran potential ceasefire deal

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked whether China has played a diplomatic role in the process leading to the potential agreement between the US and Iran to stop the war in the Middle East, and what China expects from such an outcome, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China's position on the Iranian situation is very clear. This is a conflict that should never have happened and there is no need for it to continue, Mao said, adding that an earlier solution serves the interests of both the US and Iran, as well as regional countries and the world at large.Mao said the recent potential ceasefire between the US and Iran and their exploration of a negotiated settlement have been welcomed by regional countries and the international community.Mao said China has always believed that dialogue and negotiation is the right path, and that using force leads nowhere. Since the door to dialogue has been opened, it should not be shut again. It is important to sustain the momentum of de-escalation, stay committed to the direction of political resolution, and seek a solution through dialogue and consultation that accommodates the concerns of all parties, Mao added.It is also imperative to reopen shipping lanes at an early date in response to the calls of the international community, jointly safeguard the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, reach a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, and facilitate an early return to peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region, the spokesperson said.Mao said since the outbreak of the conflict, China has been working relentlessly to end the fighting and advance peace. China will continue to work with the international community to provide greater support for peace talks and play a constructive role in ultimately achieving enduring peace in the Middle East, she added.Global Times