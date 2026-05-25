Chinese market contributes $362.2b in revenue for top 100 US companies: survey

China US Photo: VCG
Top 100 US companies operating in the Chinese market achieved total revenue of $362.2 billion in 2025, up 1.2 percent year-on-year, as China became the second-largest global revenue market for approximately half of those enterprises, according to a survey released by the Hurun Research Institute on Monday. The survey stressed that the US business community is no longer content with merely "gaining access" to the market, but is increasingly focused on deepening commercial cooperation.
"The Chinese market accounts for 12 percent of the revenues generated by the Hurun 100 US companies. Six of these companies derived more than 50 percent of their revenues from the Chinese market," Rupert Hoogewerf, chairperson and chief researcher of Hurun, was quoted as saying in the survey sent to the Global Times on Monday, underscoring the "ongoing strategic importance of the Chinese market to the US businesses."
US semiconductor companies accounted for far and away the biggest number on the list, occupying six of the top 10 spots. Qualcomm, Nvidia, Intel, and Broadcom each generated more than $10 billion in revenue in China, according to the survey.
Apple, a representative company on the list, generated revenues of $64.4 billion in China last year, and it has 200 core suppliers, more than 70 percent of which have factories in the Chinese mainland. "Its supply chain is deeply integrated into China's manufacturing ecosystem, and China serves as its most important production base and growth engine," the survey noted.
In the most recent Hurun Largest Foreign Companies in China survey, there were more companies from the US than any other country, followed by Japanese and German companies.
"This survey is objective, as many US companies operating in China keep generating profits. This also shows the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy as well as the attractiveness of the ultra-large Chinese market," Huo Jianguo, a vice chairperson of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday.
Despite growing geopolitical uncertainties, China's economy grew 5 percent in the first quarter of 2026, outpacing expectations of some foreign institutions. With a population of more than 1.4 billion, China's super-large market and ever-growing consumption strengths will continue to provide opportunities for foreign companies including those from the US, Huo said.
The Chinese market remains an important component of the global strategies of many US firms, Jeffrey Lehman
, chairperson of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, told the Global Times in a recent interview, calling for a stable US-China relationship that benefits the whole world.
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with the Deputy United States Trade Representative Rick Switzer on Thursday to discuss follow-up measures regarding China-US economic and trade negotiations, as well as bilateral relations, according to China's Ministry of Commerce website on Saturday.
Wang emphasized that working-level teams from both sides should swiftly finalize detailed plans for the outcomes of economic and trade negotiations in accordance with the agreement set by the heads of state, and effectively carry out the subsequent implementation work.
He said that China is willing to strengthen communication and expand cooperation with the US, aiming to achieve more results in the economic and trade fields and contribute to "constructive strategic stability."
"The potential of investment demand from enterprises from both countries is huge, and if the US side stops its restrictions on Chinese companies, I believe two-way investment and trade will rapidly grow," Huo said.