China's top procuratorate places accident involving coal mine explosion in Shanxi under supervision

An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, North China's Shanxi Province. Photo: Xinhua

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) of China, the country's top procuratorate, decided on Monday to place the major liability accident involving a coal mine explosion in Qinyuan county, North China's Shanxi Province under its direct supervision, CCTV News reported on Tuesday.On May 22, a gas explosion occurred underground at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan, causing extremely heavy casualties. The SPP has required procuratorial organs of Shanxi Province to fully perform their procuratorial duties, cooperate with public security organs and relevant departments to ascertain the causes of the accident and facts of the case in accordance with the law, and impose severe penalties in accordance with the law on those principally responsible for the accident, according to the report.The accident that occurred on Friday in the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County has left 82 people dead, with two still missing and 128 injured, local officials said at a press conference on Saturday.Global Times