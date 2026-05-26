PHOTO / SPORT
Paddling forward
By VCG Published: May 26, 2026 11:27 PM
Ahead of a contest, a dragon boat team practices in Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province, on May 26, 2026. Teams from 12 universities from across the country will participate in the tournament to be held from May 30 to June 20. Photo: VCG

Ahead of a contest, a dragon boat team practices in Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province, on May 26, 2026. Teams from 12 universities from across the country will participate in the tournament to be held from May 30 to June 20. Photo: VCG




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