DPP should immediately abandon its 'Taiwan independence party platform,' stop separatist activities: Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson

Photo: Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

When asked to comment on Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te's recent Facebook post claiming that he is defending the status quo of the so-called "Republic of China" and that "there is no Taiwan independence issue," as well as calls from public opinion on the island that, if so, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should delete its "Taiwan independence party platform" as soon as possible, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China. This is an unquestionable historical and legal fact, and also the status quo across the Taiwan Straits.Chen said it is widely known that the DPP is a "Taiwan independence" party that has long advocated for separating the Taiwan region from China. In October 1991, the DPP amended its party platform to include "establishing a sovereign state and a new constitution," which is what is commonly known as the "Taiwan independence party platform." Although the DPP later adopted multiple "resolutions" with some disguised wording, it has never abandoned its separatist agenda.During different periods when the DPP has been in power on the island, it has always schemed to pursue "Taiwan independence" separatism in an attempt to change the status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China, Chen said. Lai's "Taiwan independence" stance remains stubborn and unchanged, and his provocative moves to seek "independence" have continued. Now Lai is merely changing his wording in an attempt to mislead public opinion and deceive the people. He is a complete "Taiwan independence" fraudster, Chen said."Taiwan independence" is as incompatible with peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait as fire with water. It is the greatest harm to Taiwan region's development and a dead end that leads nowhere, Chen said, adding that the DPP should recognize the situation, follow public opinion, immediately abandon its "Taiwan independence party platform," stop "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, acknowledge that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China, and stop obstructing and undermining cross-Straits relations.Global Times