China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests: FM on Cuban Foreign Minister’s UN remarks

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked to comment on Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla's remarks at the UN Security Council stating that the US is escalating military threats against Cuba, and calling for international solidarity with Cuba while stressing the need to abide by the UN Charter, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated on Wednesday that China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests.China consistently advocates respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, opposes the use or threat of force in international relations, and opposes the violation of other countries' sovereignty and interference in their internal affairs under any pretext, Mao said.All countries must abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Mao added.Global Times