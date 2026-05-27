China calls for revitalizing UN charter, authority of Security Council at UNSC high-level meeting: FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Responding to a media inquiry at Wednesday's regular press briefing requesting more information about the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, attended by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and representatives from more than 100 countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the current international landscape is undergoing the most complex and profound changes since the end of World War II. The purposes and principles of the UN Charter are being ignored, the basic norms governing international relations are being undermined, and world peace and security are facing serious challenges.As the rotating president of the UN Security Council for this month, China proposed convening the high-level meeting under the theme of "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System." Representatives from more than 100 countries, including foreign ministers and senior representatives from over 20 countries, attended the meeting in person. All parties revisited the founding mission of the United Nations, held extensive and in-depth discussions, and reached important consensus, Mao said.Mao said that Wang put forward five proposals: revitalizing the UN Charter, revitalizing the authority of the Security Council, revitalizing international development cooperation, revitalizing global governance platforms, and revitalizing the effectiveness of the UN system, which sent a strong call for safeguarding, reinvigorating and strengthening the United Nations, and delivered a clear message of firm support for multilateralism, which received positive responses from all sides.Mao said that Wang put forward five proposals: revitalizing the UN Charter, revitalizing the authority of the Security Council, revitalizing international development cooperation, revitalizing global governance platforms, and revitalizing the effectiveness of the UN system. Wang sent a strong call for safeguarding, reinvigorating and strengthening the United Nations, and delivered a clear message of firm support for multilateralism, which received positive responses from all sides.Global Times