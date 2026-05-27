It [Taiwan] belongs to China, full stop, Serbian President Vucic says during interview

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic takes interview with China Media Group's program on May 26, 2026. Photo: CCTV News

Serbia has always upheld a consistent stance on the Taiwan question, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is on a state visit to China, said during an interview with China Media Group (CMG)'s program in Beijing on Tuesday.A reporter by CMG noted that during Vucic's previous appearance on the program, he used 10 seconds to declare his stance on the Taiwan question. He was asked to explain how his government upholds the one-China principle on this occasion."I don't understand all these people, but this is all these people that are always trying to produce some problems, some issues where there are no issues regarding international public law. That's why my message would be the same," Vucic said.Vucic added that "Taiwan is internal Chinese issue. It belongs to China in accordance with the UN Charter, full stop," the president said.Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28.During a previous interview in 2024, when asked about the Taiwan question, Vucic said it is very simple, and he would not take more than 10 seconds to answer. "Taiwan is [part of] China," he said in his response.Global Times