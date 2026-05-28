China, US agree in principle to discuss framework arrangement for reciprocal tariff reductions, trade teams to finalize specific arrangements: MOFCOM

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

Responding to a question about the progress of China-US tariff negotiations, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong said on Thursday that tariffs have always been one of the key issues in China-US economic and trade relations. Under the strategic guidance of the two countries' heads of state, the China-US economic and trade teams have conducted in-depth communications on tariff issues and reached arrangements concerning bilateral tariffs, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday."I want to reiterate that we hope the US side will honor its commitments and create positive conditions for both sides to expand economic and trade cooperation. At the same time, both sides have agreed in principle to discuss, under the trade council, a reciprocal tariff reduction framework arrangement on products of equivalent scale worth $30 billion or more on each side. The economic and trade teams of both sides will maintain close communication, finalize specific arrangements, and promote their implementation as soon as possible," the spokesperson noted.Global Times