CHINA / DIPLOMACY
‘Your rhetoric has indeed crossed the line,” Chinese Embassy in ROK says over USFK commander’s ‘dagger’ rhetoric
By Global Times Published: May 28, 2026 06:47 PM
Photo: Screenshot from the WeChat account of the Chinese Embassy in South Korea

Photo: Screenshot from the WeChat account of the Chinese Embassy in South Korea


In response to US Forces Korea Commander Xavier Brunson’s rhetoric calling South Korea a “dagger” aimed at China and his previous rhetoric described South Koreas as “an island or a fixed aircraft carrier between Japan and the Chinese mainland,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in South Korea questioned on Thursday whether Brunson’s hostile and aggressive anti-China comments were authorized or he intended to challenge the consensus reached during the meeting between Chinese and US heads of state in Beijing. Does referring to the host country as military weapons such as an “aircraft carrier” or a “dagger” reflect his belligerence or an attempt to use other countries as pawns, the spokesperson asked. 

The responsibilities of US Forces Korea are clear, and China’s position toward US Forces Korea is also clear, the spokesperson said, adding that China hopes the commander of US Forces Korea will respect countries in the region and do more to promote regional peace and stability.

“We have noticed that some South Korean media outlets published commentaries cautioning Mr Brunson that ‘you crossed the line.’ We would also like to tell the US Forces Korea commander that “your rhetoric has indeed crossed the line,” the spokesperson said. 

Global Times
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