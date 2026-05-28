Thriving ‘debut economy’: Why global brands are flocking to China for product premiers

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

If you want to be the first to see the latest ready-to-wear collections from French fashion brands, Adidas' newly released running shoes, or luxury timepieces unveiled by top Swiss watchmakers, your travel itinerary should no longer include only Paris, Geneva, or New York - you need to add China's Shanghai too.In recent years, global brands have been rushing to seize opportunities in China's booming economy, with many choosing the country as the debut location for their latest collections, products, and innovations. They are actively opening flagship stores, launching new products, rolling out innovative services, and developing new business models and technologies in China. This phenomenon has been dubbed the "debut economy," and it is booming in China.The numbers tell the story. 154 international brands from 23 different countries and regions chose to open their debut stores in Shanghai in 2025 alone. The Jing Daily, a US-based publication on daily news and analysis on luxury consumer culture in China's market, also highlighted this trend in a recent article. It pointed out that in addition to the establishment of debut stores, many global brands are increasingly treating China as the first roll-out destination for their latest products, new concepts, and flagship experiences.From "Made in China" to "Consumed in China," and now to "Debut in China," the country has evolved from the world's factory and marketplace into one of the world's premier stages for product launches and brand showcases. What is driving this shift?Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Thursday that the rise of the "debut economy" reflects the country's vast market size, diversified consumer scenarios, and rich segmented demand, all of which secure enormous room for sales. Global brands are launching first in China precisely because they recognize the strong inclusiveness and long-term development potential of the Chinese market.At a time when some Western narratives continue to cast doubt on China's consumer market outlook, international brands are prioritizing China for their most cutting-edge products, flagship experiences, and core market strategies, effectively casting a vote of confidence in the Chinese market through concrete actions.The rise of the "debut economy" also reflects the ongoing evolution of Chinese consumption patterns. Tu Xinquan, dean of China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics, said that Chinese consumers are increasingly pursuing personalized, high-quality, and experience-driven consumption, placing greater emphasis on emotional value and novelty. The uniqueness and innovation offered by debut launches align perfectly with China's changing consumer preferences, Tu added.More importantly, it shows that China is no longer merely a consumer market, but increasingly an "ultimate testing ground for global competitiveness," as suggested by the Jing Daily's article. Beyond purchasing power, Chinese consumers' tastes, aesthetic standards, and demand for innovation are evolving. These consumers are no longer easy to please, they're growing ever more "demanding" about what they want to buy and experience. Chinese consumers today are the trendsetters and real-time market testers for global brands.If a product can succeed in China's highly competitive market, it is likely capable of gaining traction worldwide. When global brands choose China as the stage for their first launches, they are searching not only for sales, but also for answers about consumption preferences, product innovation, and global competitiveness. Chinese consumers are the ones providing those answers, while continuously raising new expectations and demands.Another key force behind China's thriving "debut economy" is the strong support provided by the Chinese government, which not only welcomes global brands but also helps create the "stage" on which these launches take place. China has consistently sought to transform its development dividends and vast consumer market into opportunities shared with the world.From "world's factory" to "world's market," and now to "world's showroom," China has completed a remarkable triple transformation in just a few decades. Behind this shift lies the strength of its massive market, the momentum of consumption upgrading, and the consistency of its opening-up policies.The significance of China's booming "debut economy" extends far beyond glamorous launch events and eye-catching showcases. China is increasingly becoming a place where global brands test ideas, shape trends, and compete for the future. In a world marked by growing uncertainty and fragmentation, China remains one of the most reliable sources of certainty for global brands.