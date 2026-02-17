China firmly rejects erroneous claims by US envoy to Spain that Spain must be ‘careful’ over alleged China penetration into critical sectors: embassy

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When asked to comment on claims by Benjamin Leon, the US Ambassador to Spain, that China is starting to penetrate into critical areas and Spain must be really careful about this, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Spain said on Thursday that the US Ambassador to Spain has made groundless accusations and smears against China and Chinese companies, and arbitrarily meddled in China-Spain cooperation, and China firmly rejects such erroneous claims.The spokesperson made the remarks when also asked to comment on the US ambassador's claims that China aims to secure dominance in critical technologies through enterprises including Huawei which pose "an unacceptable risk" ⁠to US national security, and claims that China uses unfair trade practices and economic coercion to expand its strategic influence.The Chinese Embassy spokesperson stated that China and Spain are both sovereign, independent countries. Bilateral cooperation is always based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit. It is a choice made by the two countries for their own interests, serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both peoples, targets no third party, and will not be subject to outside interference or restrictions. In fact, the deepening of friendly cooperation between China and Spain has received strong support from all walks of life in both nations, the spokesperson added."China has always championed open cooperation in science and technology based on mutual respect, fairness, equality and non-discrimination. Chinese firms such as Huawei have operated in Spain in full compliance with local laws and regulations for years, fulfilled social responsibilities, and contributed greatly to local economic and social progress. Arrogance, prejudice and arbitrary labeling can solve no problems and will only harm all parties concerned," the spokesperson continued.The international community is clear about which country is bent on erecting technological barriers, building a "small yard with high fences," pushing for decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains, and abusing tools such as tariffs, export controls, long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions, the spokesperson said.The allegations against Chinese enterprises by the US Ambassador to Spain are totally unfounded in terms of technology and facts, and represent nothing but blatant anti-China political manipulation, according to the embassy spokesperson."We hope the US Ambassador to Spain will earnestly implement the important consensuses between the two heads of state, do more that are conducive to boosting mutual trust, and stop making reckless comments and hyping up the so-called 'China threat'," the spokesperson said.Global Times