Japan's reactivated military-industrial complex signals accelerated remilitarization, raises widespread worries: Chinese FM on Tokyo's increased orders for weapons

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The reactivation and rapid rise of Japan's military-industrial complex is another major development in Japan's accelerated remilitarization, and has triggered widespread concern both within Japan and in the international community, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Friday.Mao made the remarks when asking to comment that according to reports, data recently released by the Japanese government show that, under the influence of Japan's policy of strengthening its defense capabilities, the value of orders placed by its Ministry of Defense has tripled over the past five years, accounting for half of government public-demand orders in fiscal year 2025. This figure has drawn particular attention. The reports also noted that increased orders for weapons and equipment, such as surface-to-air missiles and aircraft, have pushed up the total value of orders."We are highly concerned about the relevant reports," said Mao, noting that historically, Japan's military-industrial complex was deeply embedded in the Japanese economy, hijacked national decision-making, and supported the operation of the war machine. It was an important behind-the-scenes driving force and economic foundation for the expansion of Japan's military ambitions and its full turn toward militarist aggression and expansion.It is precisely in view of these historical lessons that a series of documents with full force under international law, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, explicitly stipulate that Japan should be completely disarmed and should not maintain industries that could enable it to rearm, Mao said.Today, however, the Japanese government is continuously "loosening the reins" and "injecting lifeblood" into the military industry through increased fiscal spending, institutional support and the lifting of export bans. Senior Japanese government officials are also vigorously promoting arms and weapons internationally, attempting to turn the military industry into a pillar of the national economy. This runs counter to Japan's self-proclaimed image as a "peaceful country," said the spokesperson.Government budgets that should have been used to improve people's livelihoods are being spent on military orders. Production lines that should have been manufacturing home appliances are instead producing lethal weapons. "Is Japan going to repeat the mistakes of history and return to the old path of militarist expansion? Peace-loving people around the world, including the Japanese people, should remain highly vigilant," said Mao.Global Times