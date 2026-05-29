Former Shaolin Temple abbot sentenced to 24 years in jail

Shaolin Temple Abbot Shi Yongxin Photo: VCG

Former abbot of the renowned Shaolin Temple Shi Yongxin, originally named Liu Yingcheng, was sentenced on Friday to 24 years in prison and fined 3.5 million yuan ($488,050) for committing the crimes of occupational embezzlement, fund misappropriation, bribery as a non-state employee, and offering bribes, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported.This case was publicly pronounced by the Intermediate People's Court of Xinxiang City in Central China's Henan Province. The Procuratorate found through trial that the defendant Liu, while serving as the abbot of Shaolin Temple and president of the Shaolin charity and welfare foundation, abused his official authority.Between 2003 and 2025, Liu illegally embezzled over 131 million yuan of institutional assets either alone or in complicity with others. From 2012 to 2022, he misappropriated more than 151 million yuan of institutional funds for personal use and failed to repay the money within the statutory three-month period.Starting in July 2006, Liu rendered assistance to others in undertaking construction projects and related business operations for Shaolin Temple, in return for which he illicitly accepted assets worth a total of over 11.63 million yuan.From 1995 to 2022, to seek improper gains, Liu also offered bribes totaling more than 5.67 million yuan to state officials.The Procuratorate ruled that Liu's conduct constituted the crimes of occupational embezzlement, fund misappropriation, bribery committed by non-state functionaries, and bribery of state functionaries.Given the exceptionally huge sums implicated in Liu's crimes, as well as the especially aggravated circumstances surrounding his bribery offences, the protracted duration of his criminal acts, grave consequences and damaging social fallout, the Procuratorate sentenced him in accordance with the law to 24 years in jail and a fine of 3.5 million yuan, per CCTV News.Upon the pronouncement of the verdict, Liu pleaded guilty in court and stated he would not lodge an appeal.The Procuratorate announced on March 20, 2026 that it has filed public charges against Liu, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing sources at the procuratorate. Earlier on July 27, 2025, the Shaolin temple management office announced in a statement that Liu is under a joint investigation by several departments.During an unannounced visit on December 14, 2025, to Shaolin Temple, Liu Ning, secretary of the Communist Party of China Henan Provincial Committee, called on religious figures to take the lead in abiding by laws and regulations and strictly observing religious discipline, continuously enhance their spiritual cultivation, properly handle the relationship between Shaolin Temple and Shaolin culture, clarify the boundaries between Shaolin Temple, the Songshan Mountain scenic area, and cultural and tourism development, return to the true essence of religion, and safeguard the reputation and image of Shaolin Temple, Henan Daily reported.Global Times