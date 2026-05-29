Rare panda without signature ‘black eye makeup’ spotted again in SW China

File Photo: Screenshot from CCTV News

Newly released footage from the Wolong area of Giant Panda National Park in Southwest China's Sichuan Province shows the world's only known wild white panda wandering across snow-blanketed forests and bamboo groves, chinanews.com reported.This was the first time in several years that the rare albino giant panda has been fully captured by an infrared-triggered camera equipped with real-time transmission capabilities, the report said.The footage shows the all-white giant panda calmly roaming through dense forests and bamboo groves, pausing at times to forage for food and patrol its habitat.Compared with its appearance as a cub when first discovered in 2019, the white giant panda has now reached adulthood, and appears healthy and agile. It appears to have adapted exceptionally well to the wild, and its natural habitat independently, according to chinanews.com.According to Tan Yingchun, project lead of the conservation and research program for white giant pandas at the Wolong National Nature Reserve, judging by footage captured by infrared cameras, this white giant panda boasts a robust physique, and the fur of its limbs tint faint golden-brown in adulthood.The panda is seen moving solo in every recorded clip, leading researchers to estimate its age at around 9 and conclude that it has long been fully independent.Global Times