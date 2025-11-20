To reform global governance, nine major directions must be clearly identified: Global Times editorial

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

On May 28 local time, the meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance was held at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, with representatives from more than 60 countries participating. Last September, President Xi Jinping solemnly put forth the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), highlighting five core concepts: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions, providing fundamental guidance for resolving the global governance dilemma. At the meeting, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, proposed nine directions for global governance reform and improvement on behalf of China, which received positive responses from all parties present. This meeting, as a key step in promoting the implementation of the GGI, drew a clear roadmap for reforming and improving the global governance system, and promoted the translation of Chinese wisdom and solutions into common action of the international community.In less than a year, the GGI has garnered support and responses from nearly 160 countries and international organizations. The Group of Friends of Global Governance has been established in New York, Geneva, and Vienna, expanding its membership to over 60 countries. Members, adhering to the principles of equality and respect, have engaged in in-depth consultations and reached five consensuses, unanimously advocating for the democratization of international relations, upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, maintaining the UN's central role, gradually narrowing the North-South divide and focusing on solving practical problems.Although the Group of Friends of Global Governance is a newly established mechanism, its creation and development are not intended to build a parallel structure outside the existing international system. Rather, it is rooted in the UN-centered framework and serves as an open, inclusive, and practical platform for advancing the GGI and building multilateral consensus. From its launch in New York with 43 founding members to its expansion in Geneva and Vienna, the group has centered on the broad participation of developing countries, bringing together diverse development priorities into a collective voice for the Global South, freeing global governance reform from the constraints of great-power rivalry, geopolitical competition, and bloc confrontation.The nine reform directions proposed by China are based on multilateral consensus and cover a wide range of areas, including the operation of UN mechanisms, the responsibilities of the Security Council, international peacekeeping operations, coordinated development cooperation, international human rights governance, reform of the economic and financial system, artificial intelligence rules, governance of new frontiers, and civilizational exchange and mutual learning. They precisely address three major shortcomings in the current international mechanisms: the Global South's insufficient representation, erosion of the UN's authority, and the urgent need to improve the effectiveness of global governance. Those mentioned in the nine directions - international financial architecture reform, artificial intelligence, cyberspace, climate change, and outer space - are areas with prominent governance urgency and significant governance deficits. By constructing a comprehensive, multi-layered, and integrated global governance reform framework, it addresses the shortcomings of the current international governance mechanisms and promotes the implementation of the five core concepts of the GGI.Representatives attending the meeting expressed strong support for the GGI, agreeing that it is fully aligned with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. They also noted that the nine reform directions proposed by China align with the goals of the UN80 Initiative. A joint communiqué was issued at the meeting, calling on all parties to use the nine directions for reforming and improving global governance as a guiding framework, deepen consultations, build consensus, and introduce practical and actionable measures. Foreign ministers from several countries voiced their appreciation for China's leadership, expressed strong support for the GGI and its nine reform directions, and recognized them as an important foundation for safeguarding multilateralism, upholding international fairness and justice, and amplifying the voice of developing countries.Reforming the global governance system is a complex undertaking with far-reaching implications. A persistent challenge in global governance has been the tendency to deliberate without reaching decisions, and to make decisions without ensuring implementation. Many governance agreements exist only on paper, lacking practical and effective mechanisms for execution, resulting in governance frameworks that fail to keep pace with evolving realities and pressing needs. In some cases, individual major powers have obstructed collective action in pursuit of their own interests, further complicating global governance efforts.This is why the GGI identifies an action-oriented approach as one of its five core principles: to address the problem of abundant commitments but insufficient implementation, and to encourage the international community to translate consensus into concrete action in tackling shared challenges. The growing influence of the Group of Friends for Global Governance and the introduction of the nine reform directions both demonstrate the vitality of the GGI.China looks forward to working with all countries to advance the GGI and promote a more just and equitable system of global governance. Particular attention should be given to the concerns of African countries, least developed nations, and small island developing states, so that the benefits of improved global governance can be shared by all nations and peoples.Reforming and improving the global governance system is a long-term endeavor that requires sustained commitment and perseverance from the international community. China will continue to champion multilateralism and contribute its governance experience to global governance. As long as all parties continue to build consensus, strengthen solidarity, and deepen practical cooperation, a more just and equitable global governance system will take shape at an accelerated pace, helping humanity move toward a future that is more peaceful, secure, and prosperous.