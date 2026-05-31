Beijing space computing institute established in E-Town, with first experimental satellite targeted for launch by 2028

A concept picture of space Photo: VCG

A space computing research institute has been established in Beijing E-Town to advance key technologies, including spaceborne computing chips and inter-satellite laser communications. Its first experimental satellite is expected to be launched by 2028. A space computing research institute has been established in Beijing E-Town to advance key technologies, including spaceborne computing chips and inter-satellite laser communications. Its first experimental satellite is expected to be launched by 2028.





The institute was jointly established by the National Information Technology Application Innovation Park and a number of companies, including BOE Technology Group, GalaxySpace and LandSpace. It plans to build a technology R&D platform, pilot-scale validation platform, in-orbit testing platform, shared technology service platform and commercialization base for space computing.



The institute will also support the creation of a Space Computing Committee led by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, while adopting a "company + alliance" framework to build a complete space-computing technology system and industrial ecosystem.









"Achieving breakthrough reductions in satellite costs and advancing satellite manufacturing into a new stage of low-cost, industrial-scale mass production is an important prerequisite for building scalable and commercially viable space computing networks," Zhang said.



In early April, Beijing E-Town, in collaboration with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, hosted the inaugural Space Computing Industry Conference, during which the parties initiated the preparation for the Beijing Space Computing Innovation Center, unveiled a series of key space-computing technology projects under a challenge-based innovation program, and formed the Space Computing Committee as part of an industry alliance for computing-power development.



According to the institute, multiple experimental satellites will be deployed and networked in the future to support the trial operation of an "integrated space-ground intelligent computing network," which will provide users with efficient, stable and secure computing services, according to media reports.







GalaxySpace's satellite smart factory has adopted intelligent assembly robots, digital manufacturing systems and automated testing platforms, significantly enhancing production flexibility and manufacturing efficiency, Zhang Shijie, chief scientist of GalaxySpace, told the Global Times on Sunday in a statement. The factory has established a complete manufacturing chain for satellites weighing between 100 kilograms and 2,000 kilograms, with an annual production of 150 medium-sized satellites, while cutting development cycles by 80 percent compared with traditional models, he said."Achieving breakthrough reductions in satellite costs and advancing satellite manufacturing into a new stage of low-cost, industrial-scale mass production is an important prerequisite for building scalable and commercially viable space computing networks," Zhang said.In early April, Beijing E-Town, in collaboration with the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, hosted the inaugural Space Computing Industry Conference, during which the parties initiated the preparation for the Beijing Space Computing Innovation Center, unveiled a series of key space-computing technology projects under a challenge-based innovation program, and formed the Space Computing Committee as part of an industry alliance for computing-power development.According to the institute, multiple experimental satellites will be deployed and networked in the future to support the trial operation of an "integrated space-ground intelligent computing network," which will provide users with efficient, stable and secure computing services, according to media reports.

The institute will focus on developing key technologies in areas such as spaceborne computing chips, inter-satellite laser communications, space-based energy and thermal management, integrated space-ground networks, and space security standards. It will also establish a full-chain innovation platform covering technology research and development, pilot-scale validation, in-orbit testing, and commercialization, according to a statement that GalaxySpace, a Chinese commercial space company, sent to the Global Times on Sunday.