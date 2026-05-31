PLA Southern Theater Command holds combat readiness patrols around Huangyan Dao

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The PLA Southern Theater Command conducted combat readiness patrols in the territorial waters and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao, as well as in the surrounding sea and air areas on Sunday, the command said on its WeChat account. Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. Since May, PLA troops under the theater command have strengthened patrols and vigilance in the waters and airspace surrounding Huangyan Dao, effectively responding to various infringement and provocation activities, resolutely safeguarding China's national sovereignty and security, and firmly maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea region.Global Times