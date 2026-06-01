CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Explosion in northern Myanmar leaves one Chinese citizen injured; China expresses deep condolences to the victims: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Jun 01, 2026 04:14 PM
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


An explosion occurred in Shan State in northern Myanmar on May 31, causing multiple casualties and injuring one Chinese citizen. China expresses its deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to their families and to the injured, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday when asked to provide more information regarding the matter. 

Immediately after the incident, China contacted relevant Myanmar authorities to verify details and urged them to make every effort to treat the injured Chinese national, who has now received proper medical care, Lin said. "China will continue to closely follow the investigation and provide necessary assistance for follow-up work regarding the accident," the spokesperson added.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
China firmly rejects erroneous claims by US envoy to Spain that Spain must be ‘careful’ over alleged China penetration into critical sectors: embassy

When asked to comment on claims by Benjamin Leon, the US Ambassador to Spain, that China is starting ...

'Open provocation against 1.4 billion Chinese people': Chinese Embassy in France slams French Socialist Party leader's Taiwan-related remarks, actions

The Chinese Embassy in France issued a statement on Tuesday with a spokesperson expressing strong dissatisfaction with and ...

China lodges stern representations over Japan, Australia and certain European countries' irresponsible remarks on PLA exercises around Taiwan island

In response to public expressions of concern by Japan, Australia, EU institutions, and certain European countries regarding Chinese ...