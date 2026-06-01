Explosion in northern Myanmar leaves one Chinese citizen injured; China expresses deep condolences to the victims: Chinese FM

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

An explosion occurred in Shan State in northern Myanmar on May 31, causing multiple casualties and injuring one Chinese citizen. China expresses its deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to their families and to the injured, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday when asked to provide more information regarding the matter.Immediately after the incident, China contacted relevant Myanmar authorities to verify details and urged them to make every effort to treat the injured Chinese national, who has now received proper medical care, Lin said. "China will continue to closely follow the investigation and provide necessary assistance for follow-up work regarding the accident," the spokesperson added.Global Times