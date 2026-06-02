China's commercial aerospace sector enters 'a period of rapid growth'

China successfully launches a Zhuque-2E Y5 carrier rocket into space from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in Jiuquan, Northwest China's Gansu Province on May 14, 2026. Photo: VCG

On an October morning last year, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, the roar of rocket engines and blazing exhaust trails pierced the sky as the "Beibu Gulf No.1" satellite soared into orbit. Moments later, when mission control confirmed the satellite had successfully entered its designated orbit, applause erupted in a conference room of Fangchenggang City Investment Development Group Co in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.The "Beibu Gulf No.1" satellite is owned by the company and carries its independent intellectual property rights. The satellite was developed under the overall management of AIRSAT Technology Group. Its remote-sensing capabilities provide Fangchenggang city with autonomous access to high-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery on a weekly basis and support monthly coverage of Guangxi and the broader Beibu Gulf region.This momentous launch also symbolizes the rise of the aerospace industry in Fangchenggang. Located on Guangxi's southwestern coast, the city's low-latitude coastal position offers distinct natural advantages for developing a commercial aerospace sector, allowing it to ride the strong boom of China's overall commercial space market.Industry observers noted that, driven by policy support, technological innovation and capital investment, China's commercial aerospace sector is entering a period of rapid growth, and Chinese coastal cities like Fangchenggang are increasingly leveraging their low-latitude advantages and transportation connectivity to develop commercial aerospace industrial clusters.

A model of "Beibu Gulf No.1" satellite is displayed at the Fangchenggang Science and Technology Bureau on May 19, 2026. Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT