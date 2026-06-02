GT survey shows SCO member states’ youth embrace Shanghai Spirit, seek closer ties with China

A guest picks up the report jointly released by the Secretariat of the Belt and Road News Network and the Global Times at the 2026 China-Kyrgyzstan Media Cooperation Forum on May 27, 2026.Photo: Lin Xiaoyi/GT

Young people across the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) widely endorse the concepts and actions of the SCO, highly appreciate its positive role in global governance and hold high expectations for deepening cooperation across various fields among member states, according to a report released in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on May 27.The report on interest trends among youth in SCO member states was jointly released by the Secretariat of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN) and the Global Times at the 2026 China-Kyrgyzstan Media Cooperation Forum held in Bishkek. It is based on a 2025 survey of 10 official SCO member states, as well as data from Global Public Opinion. Focusing on youth perceptions and emerging trends, the report finds that young people are highly invested in employment, entrepreneurship, education, cultural ties, and global partnerships.The findings show that young respondents strongly identify with the principles of the Shanghai Spirit, featuring mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and the pursuit of common development. More than 80 percent of respondents believe that development cooperation within the SCO framework has brought tangible benefits to their own countries. Among them, 72 percent cited "promoting high-quality development in home countries," and 62 percent pointed to "bringing more international cooperation and development opportunities." Over 80 percent also affirmed the SCO's positive role in global governance.China, as a founding member of the SCO, has consistently upheld and acted on the Shanghai Spirit by deepening practical cooperation in various fields with other member states and promoting shared development. The survey shows that among young respondents in SCO countries other than China, more than 90 percent of respondents believe that cooperation with China can positively impact their own country's development and modernization.More than 90 percent of respodents said that China's development experience in multiple areas is worth learning from. These figures reflect a strong desire among young people across the SCO to deepen cooperation with China and benefit from shared development opportunities.People-to-people exchanges are one of the most-watched areas of cooperation for young people in SCO member states. More than 90 percent of respondents said they look forward to future SCO cultural and exchange programs and activities. Among the most popular were "youth exchanges," "university/student exchanges," "foreign language learning," and "vocational training." The report concludes that young people are not only interested in macro-level cooperation between countries, but also place great importance on the real-world opportunities brought by education, skills and cross-cultural communication.Moreover, the concerns of young people in SCO member states show clear contemporary characteristics. Hot topics such as AI, skills development and cultural consumption have become key indicators of trends in employment, education and cultural life. According to the survey, in 2025, media coverage of topics related to "youth," "employment" and "entrepreneurship" in SCO member states saw a 141 percent year-on-year increase in mentions of AI. AI is emerging as an important driver for young people to explore innovation and expand their career opportunities. In education, young people place a high priority on digital skills, practical skills and innovation capabilities, with a clear trend toward digital, remote and cross-cultural learning. At the same time, young respondents maintain a strong sense of their own cultural identity and are developing a cultural awareness that is both locally rooted and globally minded.Youth represent the future of the SCO and are an important force driving regional cooperation and shared development. The report provides a concentrated picture of the common understandings, real concerns and development expectations of young people in SCO member states, offering a valuable public opinion reference for deepening youth cooperation. Despite a complex and changing international environment, young people in the SCO remain positive about multilateral cooperation and shared development - a sign of the deep youth base and broad prospects for SCO cooperation.