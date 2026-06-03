China is willing to expand practical cooperation with new Solomon Islands govt, FM says on Solomons PM claiming to review security pact with China

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked to comment on the claim made by Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Matthew Wale on June 3 that he would be "reviewing" his country's 2022 security pact with China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday that China and the Solomon Islands have a comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era, based on mutual respect and common development. "We are willing to expand practical cooperation across various fields with the new Solomon Islands government to better benefit the peoples of both countries," Mao said.Global Times