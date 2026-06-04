Chinese embassy spokesperson strongly condemns UK intelligence agency for hyping up fabricated ‘Chinese espionage threat’

Latest News“The allegation of so-called ‘Chinese espionage threat’ is entirely fabricated and constitutes malicious slander. We strongly condemn this,” said a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in UK when asked to comment on the so-called “warning” issued by the UK Security Service (MI5), together with intelligence agencies from other "Five Eyes" countries, alleging that Chinese intelligence services are approaching individuals in Western countries through fake online recruitment schemes in order to steal military, political, and technological intelligence, according to the embassy on Thursday.