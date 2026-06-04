China to impose measures including entry bans on certain New Zealand lawmakers who visited China’s Taiwan region: embassy
By Global Times Published: Jun 04, 2026 12:34 PM
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The Chinese Embassy in New Zealand said on Thursday that the Chinese side has decided to impose measures, including entry bans, on certain New Zealand lawmakers who insisted on visiting China’s Taiwan region despite China’s serious concerns, firm opposition and repeated prior warnings.
Recently, a small number of New Zealand lawmakers, despite China's serious concerns, firm opposition, and repeated prior warnings, insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region in their capacity as members of parliament, the embassy said.
During the visit, they met with a number of local political figures. Their actions and remarks were subsequently reported by local media, creating a negative political impact and sending erroneous signals to the Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and "Taiwan independence" forces, the embassy noted.
The conduct of these lawmakers violates the one-China principle and constitutes interference in China's internal affairs, the embassy said.
The one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and a fundamental norm governing international relations. It also constitutes the political foundation of China-New Zealand relations. At a time when the DPP authorities in Taiwan have seriously departed from the 1992 Consensus, openly challenged the one-China principle, and continued down the path toward "Taiwan independence," strict adherence to the one-China principle has become all the more important, the embassy said.
Lawmakers are not ordinary private citizens. China has consistently opposed visits to Taiwan by members of legislative bodies from countries, including New Zealand, that maintain diplomatic relations with China. This case is no exception, and the New Zealand side should not be surprised.
We urge the relevant parties to genuinely respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strictly abide by the one-China principle. On the Taiwan question, anyone who crosses the line and violates China's core interests, regardless of who they are, will inevitably bear the consequences, the embassy said.