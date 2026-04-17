China’s defense ministry urges New Zealand to restrain frontline forces, stop disruptive acts after NZ aircraft’s harassment in Yellow Sea and East China Sea

Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang

When asked to comment on the repeated recent activities of a New Zealand air force military aircraft near China's peripheral airspace, which have disrupted numerous civil aviation flights, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Friday that a P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft of the New Zealand air force conducted continuous close-in reconnaissance and harassment in the airspace and waters of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea. Such actions undermine China's security interests, heighten the risks of misunderstanding and miscalculation, and severely disrupt civil aviation operations in relevant airspace.China has taken firm and forceful response and lodged stern representations with the New Zealand side. China urges New Zealand to strictly abide by international law and basic norms governing international relations, respect China's sovereignty and security concerns, and safeguard the safety and order of civil aviation, Guo said.Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, also responded to the matter on Friday at a press conference. Zhang said that recently, a P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft of the New Zealand air force has conducted frequent close-in reconnaissance and harassment in the airspace and waters of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea in disregard of China's warnings. The Chinese military has taken professional and forceful measures to respond to and deal with the situation, and lodged stern representations with the New Zealand side.Such acts by New Zealand undermine China's sovereignty and security, severely disrupt flight order in relevant airspace, and may easily trigger maritime and aerial incidents, Zhang said. "We urge the New Zealand side to exercise strict restraint on its frontline forces, immediately stop disruptive and irresponsible acts that jeopardize civil aviation safety, and prevent risks of misunderstanding and miscalculation," the spokesperson said.Global Times