Hangzhou launches probe into illegal underground IVF facility
By Global Times Published: Jun 05, 2026 09:32 PM
Latest News
Authorities in Linping district, Hangzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province have uncovered an illegal in-vitro fertilization (IVF) embryo laboratory, where unlicensed personnel allegedly provided assisted reproductive services, including egg donation and embryo transfer procedures.
According to the statement released on Friday by a joint investigation and response task force in Linping district, the facility was found to have been operating without the required medical licenses and qualifications.
Investigators said that a man surnamed Yan organized others to use a rented property as an underground laboratory to illegally conduct human assisted reproductive technology procedures.
The facility had not obtained a medical institution practice license or other required operating permits, while those involved lacked the professional qualifications necessary to practice medicine or provide healthcare services, said the statement.
Based on the evidence collected so far, the Linping district health bureau plans to impose administrative penalties on Yan, including the confiscation of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment and a fine of 3.22 million yuan ($448,000).
A woman, surnamed Li, is also under investigation for allegedly practicing medicine without being a licensed physician. Authorities said that evidence collection and related investigative procedures are ongoing.
Meanwhile, clues involving a company called Shengbao medical health technology, which extends beyond the district's jurisdiction, have been referred to municipal-level authorities for further handling.
Public security authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the underground laboratory and related business entities on suspicion of illegal business operations. Three criminal suspects have been placed under criminal detention in accordance with the law.
The case remains under further investigation.
The statement also said that police have opened a criminal investigation into an incident involving an injured individual at the scene on suspicion of intentional assault.
According to a forensic assessment, the injuries sustained by Yang (female), a media professional, were classified as a level-2 minor injury under China's injury classification standards.
The suspect, surnamed Li, who was associated with Yan's group, has been placed under criminal detention in accordance with the law. The case remains under further investigation.