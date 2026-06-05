China firmly opposes US sanctions on Cuban leaders, urges to stop blockade and coercion

Chinese Foreign Ministry





The US side has doubled down on its blockade and sanctions on Cuba, going so far as to add Cuban leaders to its sanction list. That once again reveals the US hegemonic and domineering behavior and bullying practices. China firmly opposes it, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday in response to a question about US’ sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and some affiliated people and entities, including Diaz-Canel’s wife and stepson and Cuban leader Raúl Castro’s son and grandson.A stable Cuba is what the international community wants to see, and any attempt from the US to destabilize Cuba will eventually backfire, the spokesperson said.In response to the US’ sanctions, Cuban President Diaz-Canel said that these measures are aimed at reinforcing the blockade. Cuba will firmly stand against the imperial aggression. Cuban foreign ministry said that it is a ruthless act of economic aggression, and Washington could seek to use it as justification for more dangerous actions, including military aggression against Cuba.We urge the US to immediately stop its blockade and any other forms of coercion and pressuring against Cuba, and stop infringing upon Cuban people’s right to survive and thrive. China will, as always, firmly support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security and opposing external interference, the spokesperson added.